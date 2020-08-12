This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yellow, orange, red and blue: Donnelly outlines colour-coding system to replace Covid-19 phases

The health minister said the phases were about providing a timescale, but this system would tell us where we’re at “on any given day”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 9:26 AM
16 minutes ago 6,534 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5173647
Health minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Health minister Stephen Donnelly
Health minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT INTENDS to move away from the phases of re-opening the country, and switch to a colour-coded system to indicate how counties, regions and the country as a whole are currently affected by Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has been formulating the plan that is set to be implemented in the near future, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly saying this morning it’ll allow us to “see how we’re doing” and allowing authorities to “plan ahead a bit more”. 

He also said that it was “entirely possible” for further localised restrictions to be implemented in the coming weeks and months, such as those brought in for Kildare, Laois and Offaly following a surge in cases in these counties. 

First reported in this morning’s Irish Times, the system would have four colours or statuses – yellow, orange, red and blue. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donnelly said that yellow would be “where we’re at now in most of the country”. 

He said that orange would be similar to the restrictions just implemented in Kildare, Laois and Offaly while a red status would be the kind of large-scale lockdown we saw across the country earlier this year. 

“The phases were about providing a timescale [to re-opening],” Donnelly said. “This’d be a colour-coded system of where we’re at on any given day.”

The colours could change by region or county, or apply to the whole country. 

Related Reads

11.08.20 Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed on ward in Naas General Hospital
11.08.20 Opinion: 'An unjustified panic against all international travel has developed in Ireland'
10.08.20 Offaly meat factory announces suspension of operations following criticism for opening this morning

The blue status would indicate we’ve reached a stage where a vaccine or effective treatment for Covid-19 was available. 

As a safe and efficacious vaccine is not expected to be widely available anytime soon, the Health Minister said that it’s “entirely possible” for further localised restrictions being brought in to deal with a rise in cases in the future. 

Donnelly said that it was essential that government and public health officials acted as quickly as they did in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to prevent community transmission developing there and spreading out to the rest of country. 

He added that with the envisaged colour-coding system, it would enable action to be taken as quickly as possible on a local level to stem the spread of the virus. 

The minister also stressed the importance of people knowing they’d receive income supports if they had to take time off due to having Covid-19. He said if anyone feels symptoms, they should ring their GP and arrange a test. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie