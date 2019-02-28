This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sinn Féin accused of 'getting desperate' by tweeting edited version of SDLP leader's speech

Colum Eastwood has said that Sinn Féin wasn’t being truthful.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,026 Views 34 Comments
Eastwood spoke at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Citywest Hotel.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE LEADER OF the SDLP has strongly criticised Sinn Féin after a tweet by the party edited a portion of his speech to the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis mid-sentence.

Colum Eastwood spoke at Fianna Fáil’s national conference on Saturday and argued that a border poll should only be held after the “definition and detail” of a “New Ireland” is provided. 

In doing so, Eastwood referenced the recent comments by Donald Tusk, who had said there may be a “special place in hell” for those who promoted Brexit “without a plan”.

Using that template, the SDLP leader said:

“We will only succeed in reaching that New Ireland if we first provide it with definition and detail. And let me say this very clearly, no referendum should be called until that work is done.”

There will be a special place reserved in hell for those who call for a border poll in Ireland with no plan or no idea to actually win it.

In a video posted last night, Sinn Féin’s official Twitter account shared a video of Eastwood delivering that sentence but cut his words before the end of the sentence.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

In the Sinn Féin video, Eastwood appears to say: “There will be a special place reserved in hell for those who call for a border poll in Ireland.” 

The tweet from Sinn Féin also apparently takes aim at Fianna Fáil when it states, “so much for the so-called Republican Party.”

Responding to Sinn Féin’s tweet, Eastwood said that the party was twisting his words.

“You have left out the bit when I said – “without a plan to win it”. But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. You never do,” Eastwood tweeted

Another SDLP representative, councillor Malachy Quinn, said that Sinn Féin was “getting desperate”.

“To deliberately edit a speech to change its meaning is something Trump wouldn’t even do. But then again… facts were never friends to SF,” Quinn tweeted

This evening, Fianna Fáil has mocked Sinn Féin’s tweet with an edited video of Mary Lou McDonald, stating that Sinn Féin edited Eastwood’s speech to “change its meaning and make a political charge”.

(Click here if video doesn’t play

