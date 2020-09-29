#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí probe death of prisoner (34) at Cloverhill Prison

The incident happened around 11am yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 2:09 PM
29 minutes ago 2,784 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5217631
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a detainee died at Cloverhill Prison yesterday morning. 

The man was due to appear before via videolink at the nearby Cloverhill courthouse when a situation arose between him and prison officers. 

The man became aggressive towards prison staff who then began to restrain him, according to well-placed sources.  

A short time after, the man became unwell and lost consciousness. Prison officers performed first aid on the inmate before paramedics arrived. 

The man was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Results of the post-mortem will establish the course of the investigation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Both gardaí and the Irish Prison Service are carrying out their own investigations. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie