Gardaí probe death of prisoner (34) at Cloverhill Prison

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a detainee died at Cloverhill Prison yesterday morning.

The man was due to appear before via videolink at the nearby Cloverhill courthouse when a situation arose between him and prison officers.

The man became aggressive towards prison staff who then began to restrain him, according to well-placed sources.

A short time after, the man became unwell and lost consciousness. Prison officers performed first aid on the inmate before paramedics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Results of the post-mortem will establish the course of the investigation.

Both gardaí and the Irish Prison Service are carrying out their own investigations.