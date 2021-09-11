#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 11 September 2021
Commemorations underway in New York as US remembers the victims of 9/11

The September 11, 2001 attacks took place in Pennsylvania, The Pentagon and at New York’s World Trade Centre.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 2:11 PM
2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5546779
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

COMMEMORATIONS have begun in New York and in the Pentagon near Washington DC as the US marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

The first events began at the site of the World Trade Centre in Manhattan with a minute’s silence at the exact moment the first jet struck the tower at 1.46pm Irish time. 

The 11 September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, as well as on the Pentagon and the attempt on the Capitol that was thwarted by passengers on board, saw 2,977 people lose their lives, including six Irish citizens.

The jet, on which passengers fought back, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The names of the victims are being read out at all three sites by relatives of those who were killed.

President Joe Biden as well as former President Barack Obama and other dignitaries stood still at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center, before relatives started reading the names of the dead.

At 2.03pm a bell sounded to mark the second jet crashing into the second of the towers. 

Six moments of silence will be held throughout the service.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

