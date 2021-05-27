#Open journalism No news is bad news

Government to set up Commission on Housing to deal with housing issues in Ireland over the coming decades

The commission will examine issues such as tenure, standards, and sustainability in he housing sector.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 May 2021, 6:30 AM
HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien is to bring a memo to Cabinet on Friday on the establishment of Commission on Housing. 

It’s expected the Commission on Housing will be formally established in September 2021, with the memo this week relating to the appointment of a chairperson.

The setting up of a commission is contained in the Programme for Government, with the commission set to be tasked with examining issues such as tenure, standards, sustainability and quality-of-life in the provision of housing in Ireland. 

In an interview with The Journal this month, the minister said it would look at examples from other countries to help plot out a roadmap for housing over the next few decades. 

He said the commission would also make implementable suggestions around changes in housing policy and legislative changes that might be needed.

The terms of reference will be drafted in consultation with the new chair, having regard to Programme for Government and the upcoming Housing for All plan which the minister plans to launch in July.

It is understood the commission members will be appointed in due course and sub-committees will be established with expanded membership as necessary in regard to specific areas relating to housing.

It’s expected members will be from a broad range of areas such as renting, homelessness, planning, land, sustainability, design, architecture, construction, project management and infrastructure sectors, as well as finance, legal, and legislative. 

The duration of the commission will be specified once the terms of reference have been finalised and a reporting deadline will be set down.

