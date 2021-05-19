#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 19 May 2021
Communications Minister says report of HSE patient data leaked online 'credible'

“We expected this sort of thing to happen,” Eamon Ryan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 19 May 2021, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 8,578 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5441239
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE MINISTER FOR Transport and Communications Eamon Ryan has said that a news report of HSE patient data being leaked online is “credible”. 

Today, the Financial Times reported it had seen screenshots and files proving that medical and personal information belonging to HSE patients had been shared online – in what it called the first confirmation of a data leak since the HSE ransomware attack.

The paper reported that as well as patient data, health service files and equipment purchase details had also been taken, and a ransom of $20 million had been sought.

When asked about the report on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Eamon Ryan said that he has seen the Financial Times article, and that it “seems credible”.

“We expected this sort of thing to happen, these sort of sites to be used and this information to be shared, that is very standard for what these criminal gangs do.

“It is, it is deeply regrettable,” he said, but added that the focus is on returning healthcare services to full operation.

The HSE is continuing to grapple with the fallout of a ransomware attack on its IT systems, with patients facing delays due to paper-based systems, or cancelled appointments. Radiology services (X-rays, CT and MRI scans) are particularly affected.

The delays could stretch into next week and beyond, as some 2,000 HSE systems are cleared by cyber security teams working with the HSE. Even if these services are cleared and brought back online, there is still a risk that the hackers could publish sensitive and private data if the ransom they demand is not paid.

When asked if it was still the plan to not pay the ransom, Ryan said: “Yeah, and we’re not talking to anyone.”

“What we’re doing is talking to each other, and collectively, to the whole swathe, hundreds of people (sic), now working within our system to restore our networks and to make sure that patient services are returned as soon as possible,” he said.

