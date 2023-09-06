Eamon Ryan says he doesn't back Green TD's claim reinstating eviction ban 'akin to communism'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE LEADER OF the Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan has said he does not agree with his housing spokesman’s assessment that re-introducing the eviction ban would be akin to “a communist state” – but defended the government’s decision to end the ban.
Minister Ryan was questioned by reporters today on his way to a Cabinet meeting. He was asked if he agreed with comments made by Green Party housing spokesperson Francis Noel Duffy in the latest installment of The Journal’s Policy Matters series
In response to a question about reinstating the eviction ban, which was lifted by government earlier this year, Duffy said:
“Well then it turns into a communist state, that’s what you are talking about. So we purchase everybody’s property, is it?”
The comments prompted some backlash, with politicians both within the Green Party and outside the party reacting negatively to what Duffy said.
Speaking today, Ryan said he didn’t agree with the “Communist state” comments but said “the government made the right decision in relation to the eviction ban”.
“And that’s the important thing. And as I understand what Francis was saying was, was it was the right call.
I think it was because I think it actually could have done more damage to the rental sector, in the medium and long run, and therefore it was a hard decision but I think was the right decision from government.
“The members support an eviction ban, that is the ratified policy of the party and it’s important that we communicate that clearly,” Hourigan said.
It’s also, for example, ratified policy of the party, that eviction for sale should not be allowed. So I think the frustration sometimes of members is that while of course being in government is difficult as a minority party, the least we can do is communicate clearly what our policies are.
