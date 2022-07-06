Community workers strike for pay rise amid cost of living crisis

CARE AND COMMUNITY sector workers are striking again today as they push for a pay rise amid the cost of living crisis.

Siptu members working in several community organisations are stopping work and protesting today in Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

It follows a strike yesterday by the union’s members in the Irish Wheelchair Association, who held a one-day work stoppage.

“This was very successful in highlighting the demand for pay justice for care and community sector workers,” said Siptu Public Administration and Community Division Organiser Adrian Kane.

In a statement, Kane said: “On pickets across the country our members were overwhelmed by the strong support shown by the public for the strike, with many welcoming the fact the workers were standing up for pay justice in the midst of the worsening cost of living crisis.”

Today, he said, “Siptu members in selected community sector organisations, with a particular focus on county Galway and county Waterford, are taking a similar stand”.

“They will be conducting 24-hour work stoppages and attending protests in Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

“Their demand is simple and it is for the Government to engage with these workers and their union representatives to discuss funding so they can have their first pay rise in 14 years.”

The union has said that the dispute will continue to escalate if the government does not engage with its calls for pay talks.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday on the strike by staff at the Irish Wheelchair Association, Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan said the industrial action was justified.

“Workers from the IWA tell us they haven’t had a pay rise since 2008 – 14 years ago. The minister says it is between the IWA and their workers. This is not good enough,” Gavan said.

“The only way these workers can secure a pay increase is through a government decision to increase the HSE grant,” he said.

These are front line workers who provide an essential service in the homes of their clients – some of whom, without these amazing women and men, would be housebound and isolated.

“The government needs to recognise that these workers do the same work as Health Care Assistants in the Health Service and ensure steps towards pay parity for them.”

Similarly, he said community workers from organisations like the Rehab Group, Western Care, Pieta House, Ability West, Job Clubs and LEADER, who are also taking strike action, should be acknowledged by government.

“Ministers must step up and engage with Siptu in good faith and deliver badly needed pay rises for these workers.”