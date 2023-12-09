Poll: Are you happy to commute to work?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEW FIGURES SHOW that the amount of time people spent travelling to work in Ireland has slightly increased over the past decade.
According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), it shifted from 26.6 minutes to 29.1 minutes between 2011 and 2022.
They also that the number who reported commuting by car fell slightly – from 66 per cent in 2016 to 63 per cent last year,.
Meath had the longest commute to work at an average of 35 minutes, followed by workers in Kildare and in Wicklow.
So, today we’re asking: Are you happy to commute to work?
