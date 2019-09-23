This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commuter belt counties see rise in house sales

The property market has slowed down slightly in Dublin, according to a new study.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 23 Sep 2019, 8:42 AM
33 minutes ago 2,041 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4820512
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny

COMMUTER COUNTIES ARE experiencing a major jump in the property market, according to new figures. 

A new study, carried out by MyHome.ie, found that the sale of homes in the first six months of 2019 increased across the country by 1.2%. 

It was the commuter counties of Leinster – Laois, Kilkenny and Laois – that saw significant increases in both the value and number of property transactions. 

In Louth, sales rose 22.6%, while the value of property transactions rose to €165 million – an increase of 28.6%. 

In Kilkenny, the rise in sales figures was over 20%, with the value of transactions increasing by 23.5%. 

There was a similar, if slightly lower, rise in Laois – sales figures rose 15.1% and the value of transactions increased by 24.8%, to €69 million

The study found that there were 25,192 property sales in the first half of 2019, compared to 24,882 in 2018. 

The total value of residential property sales was €7.2 billion. 

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the new figures suggested that people were increasingly looking beyond Dublin for homes because of the high demand in the capital. 

“The rise in activity in the commuter counties emphasises the relative affordability of good properties in these areas,” she said.

“This has been complemented by a major boost in new home building in these counties, which has been beneficial for first-time buyers and indeed the property market as a whole, offering supply where it is much needed.”

There are signs of a property slowdown in Dublin, with the number of sales falling by 2.9% and the value of transactions dropping by 6.8%. 

In the first half of the year,  €3.57bn was spent on property in Dublin. 

The biggest drop in sales, however, was in Kerry where they fell by nearly 23%, while Leitrim saw the biggest drop in sales value, falling by 14.5% to €20.8 million. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie