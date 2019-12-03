This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge asks for mediation in compensation case for family of murdered garda

This was advised in order to avoid causing unnecessary trauma to the garda’s family.

By Ray Managh Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 3:40 PM
46 minutes ago 3,330 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916471
File photo of judge and gavel.
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos
File photo of judge and gavel.
File photo of judge and gavel.
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

A JUDGE HAS asked the legal teams involved in compensation claims by the widow and children of murdered garda Tony Golden to consider mediation in the case in order to avoid causing unnecessary trauma to the family. 

Mr Justice Michael Twomey had been told that if fully contested, the trial would take between three and five days and at an earlier hearing the High Court sitting was informed that all issues were still in play. 

Judge Twomey said that inquiries should be made to confirm that the Minister for Expenditure and Reform would be prepared to pay the fee of a senior mediator. 

Barristers Eamonn Coffey, for garda Golden’s widow, Nicola, and the couple’s three children, and Joseph O’Sullivan, counsel for the Minister, said they would have to take further instructions on the matter which has been put in for mention at a later date.

Garda Golden, who was 36 when he was killed, was shot five times in a murder suicide after responding to a domestic violence complaint in O’Meath, Co Louth, on 11 October, 2015. 

Uniformed and unarmed he had accompanied Siobhan Philips (23) to the house she shared with her physically abusive partner Adrian Crevan Mackin, a known dissident republican. 

Crevan Mackin shot Golden in the back in the attack during which he also shot his partner Siobhan four times, including one bullet to her head before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life. 

Philips, who survived her injuries, is living in Co Down.  She had two children by Mackin and has also issued personal injury proceedings against the Commissioner of An Garda Síochana and the State alleging negligence. 

In the absence of mediation, the distressed widow of garda Golden will have to undergo the further trauma of giving evidence to the High court before Judge Twomey who deals with all garda compensation cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie