Tuesday 16 February 2021
WIN: Tell us your comfort film for a chance to win a season ticket to Dublin International Film Festival

The festival runs from 3 – 14 March online.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 12:00 PM
IT’S ONE OF the highlights of the cultural year – Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, where you have the chance to indulge in films from Ireland and across the world.

This year the festival has moved online due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but there’s no cut in quality.

Highlights include the much-anticipated Ammonite (starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan), Supernova (starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci), Minari (starring Steven Yeun) and Irish debuts Deadly Cuts (directed by Rachel Carey) and The Dissident (Bryan Fogel’s documentary about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi).

Other Irish films to enjoy include the dark comedy Boys From County Hell by Chris Baugh, David Burke and Sean Ó Cualáin’s fascinating documentary Father of the Cyborgs, Tadgh O’Sullivan’s To The Moon, the Irish-Polish film I Never Cry, and wealth of Irish short films (where you can keep an eye out for the big names of the future).

There will also be a special focus on Irish hip hop music videos, and a strand dedicated to Black female filmmakers.

We have two season tickets for the festival to give away – meaning the winners can watch every single film free of charge. And because VMDIFF is online this year, you can be based anywhere in the country and tune in.

To be in with a chance to win, we want you to tell us about your comfort film. What film do you turn to in times of strife? What movie makes you feel instantly soothed and comforted after a bad day? Or what film makes you and your family sit together on the couch happily?

Tell us the name of your film – and why it’s so comforting to you. We’ll select two winners, who will get a season ticket each.

pjimage (10) Ammonite, (L-R) Deadly Cuts, Supernova Source: DIFF

To win:

  • Email what is your comfort film, and why, to competitions@thejournal.ie
  • Include your name and contact details.
  • Competition closes Thursday 18 February at midnight.

Virgin Media Dublin International Film festival will run from 3 – 14 March this year, and we’ll be honing in on some of the featured films on TheJournal.ie – so stay tuned for more.

Visit the website to check out the programme and book tickets for films.

