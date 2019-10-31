This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
COMPETITION: Win tickets to see UN Ambassador Samantha Power interviewed live in Trinity by TheJournal.ie

We have a limited number of tickets to give away to our readers.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 6:30 PM
UN Ambassador Samantha Power

UN AMBASSADOR SAMANTHA Power has had a long and storied career – and now the Irish-American has written a memoir about her life so far.

After moving to the US as a child with her mother, brother, and stepfather, Power fully immersed herself into American life. In college she began to work in journalism, going on to report from the Bosnian conflict.

She served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and before that, from 2009 to 2013, as Special Assistant to the President for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights on the US National Security Council.

She is the Anna Lindh Professor of the practice of global leadership and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the William D Zabel Professor of practice in human rights at Harvard Law School.

Her new memoir, The Education of an Idealist, Power traces her journey from an activist outsider to a government insider, from a journalist on the streets of war-torn Bosnia to the White House Situation Room and the UN Security Council.

She’s also written the books Chasing the Flame: One Man’s Fight to Save the World, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide.

The Education of an Idealist front cover

Next week, on Thursday 7 November, TheJournal.ie, Trinity College Dublin, and the Harvard Club of Ireland will host a lunchtime conversation with Samantha Power at Trinity College – and we have some tickets to give away.

At the event, Power will be in conversation with Aoife Barry, assistant news editor at TheJournal.ie from 12.30-1.30pm, which will include a reading from The Education of an Idealist. The interview will be followed by a book signing.

We have a limited amount of tickets to give away to readers – and two lucky people will also get one copy of Education of an Idealist.

Here’s all you have to do to enter:

Email your name with the email subject line ‘Samantha Power interview’ to competitions@thejournal.ie by midnight on 1 November.

Aoife Barry
