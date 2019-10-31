COMPETITION: Win tickets to see UN Ambassador Samantha Power interviewed live in Trinity by TheJournal.ie

UN AMBASSADOR SAMANTHA Power has had a long and storied career – and now the Irish-American has written a memoir about her life so far.

After moving to the US as a child with her mother, brother, and stepfather, Power fully immersed herself into American life. In college she began to work in journalism, going on to report from the Bosnian conflict.

She served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and before that, from 2009 to 2013, as Special Assistant to the President for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights on the US National Security Council.

She is the Anna Lindh Professor of the practice of global leadership and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the William D Zabel Professor of practice in human rights at Harvard Law School.

Her new memoir, The Education of an Idealist, Power traces her journey from an activist outsider to a government insider, from a journalist on the streets of war-torn Bosnia to the White House Situation Room and the UN Security Council.

She’s also written the books Chasing the Flame: One Man’s Fight to Save the World, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide.

