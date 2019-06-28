This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very concerning': Fears for Australian man missing in North Korea

Alek Sigley has not been heard from since Tuesday.

By AFP Friday 28 Jun 2019, 3:52 PM
10 minutes ago 710 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4701902
Alek Sigley
Image: Facebook.com
Alek Sigley
Alek Sigley
Image: Facebook.com

THE WIFE OF an Australian man who is missing and is feared detained in North Korea said she had no hint that anything was wrong before his disappearance.

Yuka Morinaga (26) told Australia’s News Corp that Alek Sigley’s disappearance in Pyongyang was ”very concerning” and there was not “anything weird” last time they spoke on Monday.

Sigley, who speaks fluent Korean and is one of only a handful of Western students living in Pyongyang, has not been heard from since Tuesday.

His family said today they have no news about whether he has been detained.

The 29-year-old’s social media sites – which usually have a stream of apolitical content about everyday life in one of the world’s most secretive nations – have fallen silent since Tuesday.

“He is always trying to demystify North Korea unlike the typical Western media. He tries to understand the people there,” Morinaga said.

The pair married at an elaborate ceremony in Pyongyang last year.

Morinaga is a software developer living in Tokyo and usually communicates with her husband daily via WhatsApp messages.

Sigley’s family said they had begun taking down some of his social media posts “to limit unnecessary speculation and commentary on those channels.”

His disappearance comes at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea and as world leaders gather in Osaka, Japan for a G20 summit.

Speaking at the summit, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his “key focus is to ascertain precisely where Alek Sigley is and in what circumstances.”

Morrison said he had raised the issue with countries that “have insights and abilities to assist us.”

Yesterday, Morrison met US President Donald Trump, who will travel to South Korea later this week as talks with North Korea have stalled.

Sigley, from Perth in Western Australia, had been studying Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University for around a year, while running a company specialising in tours of North Korea.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie