'Unspeakable tragedy': Condolences expressed for families of two men killed in Wexford aircraft crash

Gardaí and the AAIU are investigating the incident.

WEXFORD COUNCILLORS HAVE expressed their condolences for the families of the two men killed in a light aircraft crash last night near Duncormick.

The crash took place at 5.45pm yesterday. The men took off from Ardenagh in Co Wexford and it is believed that their aircraft got into difficulty within minutes.

Local independent councillor and member of the emergency services Ger Carthy visited the scene of the crash last night. He said the whole community near Duncormick is in shock and mourning today.

“It’s a tragedy of unspeakable proportions and it’s really left this rural community in shock,” Carthy told TheJournal.ie.

The two men involved in the crash have not yet been officially named. Investigations into the incident will continue today by gardaí and the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).

The AAIU is today planning to speak to eyewitnesses who saw the crash yesterday evening.

“The whole community is in shock. It’s very sad. I’d like to extend my sympathies to both families involved,” Carthy said.

“There are two families this morning who are without their loved ones.

“Thanks need to be given to the emergency services for dealing with such a difficult situation down there in the rural landscape,” said Carthy.

Post-mortems on the bodies of the two men is expected to take place today.

‘Grief and mourning’

Fianna Fáil councillor and chairman of Wexford County Council Michael Sheehan also expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ with the families of the two men involved in the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved right now and we share their grief at this stricken time,” said Sheehan.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services for dealing with this situation professionally and diligently.

“The community is in grief and mourning. We are very grateful to the first responders who were there last night,” he said.