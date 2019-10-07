This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unspeakable tragedy': Condolences expressed for families of two men killed in Wexford aircraft crash

The local community is said to be in shock after the crash which took place at 5.45pm yesterday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Oct 2019, 11:13 AM
44 minutes ago 3,969 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4840218
Gardaí and the AAIU are investigating the incident.
Image: Leah Farrell
Gardaí and the AAIU are investigating the incident.
Gardaí and the AAIU are investigating the incident.
Image: Leah Farrell

WEXFORD COUNCILLORS HAVE expressed their condolences for the families of the two men killed in a light aircraft crash last night near Duncormick. 

The crash took place at 5.45pm yesterday. The men took off from Ardenagh in Co Wexford and it is believed that their aircraft got into difficulty within minutes.

Local independent councillor and member of the emergency services Ger Carthy visited the scene of the crash last night. He said the whole community near Duncormick is in shock and mourning today. 

“It’s a tragedy of unspeakable proportions and it’s really left this rural community in shock,” Carthy told TheJournal.ie. 

The two men involved in the crash have not yet been officially named. Investigations into the incident will continue today by gardaí and the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).  

The AAIU is today planning to speak to eyewitnesses who saw the crash yesterday evening. 

“The whole community is in shock. It’s very sad. I’d like to extend my sympathies to both families involved,” Carthy said.

“There are two families this morning who are without their loved ones.

“Thanks need to be given to the emergency services for dealing with such a difficult situation down there in the rural landscape,” said Carthy.

Post-mortems on the bodies of the two men is expected to take place today. 

‘Grief and mourning’

Fianna Fáil councillor and chairman of Wexford County Council Michael Sheehan also expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ with the families of the two men involved in the crash. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved right now and we share their grief at this stricken time,” said Sheehan. 

“I would also like to thank the emergency services for dealing with this situation professionally and diligently.

“The community is in grief and mourning. We are very grateful to the first responders who were there last night,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie