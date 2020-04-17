This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
Coronavirus: 44 deaths and 597 new cases confirmed, plus 112 positive cases from March backlog

The sad news was confirmed this evening at a briefing by the Department of Health.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Apr 2020, 5:59 PM
45 minutes ago 35,064 Views 77 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077171
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal

 A FURTHER 44 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed that there are 597 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, and 112 more Irish cases from a testing backlog confirmed by a lab in Germany.

Holohan also said that there’s a testing capacity of 100,000 tests per week for six months; earlier, the HSE’s Anne O’Connor confirmed that the Covid-19 step-down facility in Citywest has been leased for seven months until December.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 13,980 and there have sadly been 530 deaths. 

Of those whose deaths were announced today, 25 of the 44 people were reported as having underlying medical conditions. 

Of the 44 deaths, 33 were located in the east, three were in the north west, three were in the south, and five were in the west of the country.

The deaths included 19 females and 25 males. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84; the total median age of the 530 people with Covid-19 who have died is 83.

308 (58%) of those who died were male, and 222 (42%) were female. The age of those who have died is between 23-105 years.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said that 316 of these cases were admitted to hospital, with 45 admitted to ICU.

This evening’s update comes a day after Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the growth of new infections in this country has plateaued.

Last night, 629 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in this country.

The cases confirmed from the lab in Germany represent the processing of a backlog of Irish samples, some of which date back to mid-March. The HSE has said it is hoped the backlog would be eliminated this week.

Analysis of Ireland’s confirmed cases

As of midnight on Wednesday 15 April, when we had 13,012 cases, the HSPC gave the following analysis of confirmed Covid-19 cases:

  • 44% are male and 55% are female, with 436 clusters involving 2,723 cases
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 2,082 cases (16%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 294 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 3,347 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,567 (51% of all cases), followed by Cork with 945 cases (7%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 53%, close contact accounts for 42%, travel abroad accounts for 5%.
About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

