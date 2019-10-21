This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) jailed for eight years for 'violent, forceful rape' of woman in Limerick

The man had been living in Ireland for eight months at the time of the offence.

By Fiona Ferguson Monday 21 Oct 2019, 6:21 PM
55 minutes ago 5,998 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4861240

A CONGOLESE MAN has been jailed for eight years for the “violent forceful rape” of a woman.

Erick Mukoko (32) committed the offence after the woman refused a kiss from him at a flat where she had been socialising with a friend after a night out.

Mukoko, formerly of Thomas Street, Limerick, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape at a location in the city in May 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Mr Justice Michael White described the offence as a “very serious violent forceful rape” and noted the impact on the victim had been devastating. He said the woman had been a “social visitor” to the flat with nothing of any sexual nature involved.

He took into account in mitigation Mukoko’s guilty plea.

Mr Justice White imposed eight years imprisonment. He said he did not feel it was appropriate to suspend any portion but ordered two years post release supervision if he remains in Ireland.

The woman outlined to the court in her victim impact statement that she suffers anxiety, depression and panic attacks on a daily basis and had tried to take her own life following the rape. She said she had also taken alcohol to black out what happened. She finds it hard to trust people or socialise.

“I am not going to allow what he did to control my life any more,” she said, describing how she had the support of her family and hoped to get back to the person she had been before the attack.

Garda Aoibheann Prenderville told Ann Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, that Mukoko was not known to the woman. She had been out socialising with others with whom she had gone to a flat in the city.

During the evening the woman ended up alone in the sitting room with Mukoko and this is where the rape occurred. The woman said she was shouting, saying no and fighting to close her legs.

She said she was bleeding afterwards and went to wake up her friend in a state of high distress.

Gardaí identified Mukoko as a suspect and he denied the allegations or knowing the woman during interview. The woman informally identified Mukoko as the perpetrator to gardai after he declined a formal identification process.

A swab of semen taken from the woman matched a DNA profile from Mukoko.

Gda Prenderville agreed with defence counsel that there had been “great fun and laughing” at the apartment prior to the rape. The garda agreed with counsel that Mukoko had asked the woman for a kiss and when she said no, then “the non-consensual and disgraceful sexual act” occurred.

She agreed Mukoko was then asked to leave the apartment, that he apologised before he left and later made Facebook communication with the woman to say he should not have done what he did.

Defence counsel submitted to the court there had been alcohol taken and there may have been a “misreading of signals.”

Counsel said Mukoko’s father had died under unexplained circumstances in prison in Congo and the family had to move.

Mukoko had been in Ireland for eight months at the time of the offence, having come to Ireland through his brother’s visa and asking leave to remain on the basis of reunifying families.

Counsel asked the court to take into account his client’s acknowledgement of guilt which saved the woman from having to given evidence during a trial.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie