Sunday 8 August 2021
'An inspiration': Ireland sends its congratulations as Kellie Harrington claims gold in Tokyo

“Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all,” Michael D Higgins said.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 7:35 AM
Kellie Harrington celebrating with her gold medal after the women's lightweight boxing Olympic final.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins and many others have congratulated Ireland’s Kellie Harrington on her triumph in the women’s lightweight boxing Olympics final.

Harrington defeated Brazilian fighter Beatriz Ferreira this morning on the final day of the Tokyo 2020 games to join Katie Taylor and Michael Carruth as the nation’s Olympic gold medalists in boxing. 

Carruth said he is “so so happy and proud this morning” 

“Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ,” he wrote on Twitter

President Michael D Higgins  issued his “warmest congratulations” to Harrington on Twitter.

“Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also congratulated the gold medalist and the “epic Olympics final”. 

“Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you,” Martin said

boxer 26 copy Kellie Harrington's parents, friends and family celebrate the gold medal win on Portland Row this morning. Source: Sam Boal

The Minister for Culture and Sport Catherine Martin said the win was “the perfect end to Tokyo 2020 and a truly proud day for Ireland”. 

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said Harrington “has all the qualities of a true Olympic champion” with “true courage, brilliance and humility”. 

“She represents everything great about being Irish, an Inner City Dub and a class young  Woman. Bravo Legend,” McDonald said on Twitter. 

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, also said “comhgairdeas” to Harrington this morning

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland also issued her “congratulations to our Golden Girl”. 

“A brilliant fight to win Gold we are all so proud of you!” she said. 

irelands-kellie-anne-harrington-celebrates-winning-gold-against-brazils-beatriz-ferreira-after-the-womens-light-57-60kg-final-bout-at-the-kokugikan-arena-on-the-sixteenth-day-of-the-tokyo-2020-ol Kellie Harrington after winning gold in the Olympics. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Harrington is from Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city. 

Dublin City Council said during the week that it is making preparations for her homecoming from the games. 

The final was not broadcast on big screens in public spaces in Dublin due to Covid-19 concerns. 

A DCC statement earlier this week said: “Her friends, neighbours, and the local community are understandably keen for the city to mark her wonderful achievement. Dublin City Council is currently exploring what, if anything, can be done to facilitate this.

“Any celebration would have to fully comply with Covid-19 public health restrictions. Unfortunately there can be no formal civic reception on this occasion.” 

