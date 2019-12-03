US Congress set to vote on reaffirming support for Good Friday Agreement today

THE US HOUSE of Representatives is set to vote on a resolution that would reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) later today.

This resolution has been sponsored by Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and co-sponsored by Republican Congressman Peter King.

It states that the US Congress “greatly values” the relationship shared between the US, the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Votes are due to take place in the House of Representatives at 6.30pm today (11.30pm Irish time).

The resolution says Brexit does not appropriately protect the GFA and threatens to undermine the process that has been made in moving “beyond the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland”.

The US vote would reaffirm support for the GFA and other agreements to ensure lasting peace in Northern Ireland.

The resolution urges the UK and the EU to ensure any exit from the union will support continued peace on the island of Ireland and the principles, objectives and commitments of the GFA.

It says Congress expresses support for the “full implementation” of the GFA and subsequent agreements. It also expresses opposition to the reintroduction of a hard border between Ireland north and south.

Last month, former US Vice President Joe Biden voiced his support for protecting the GFA and avoiding a return to a hard border after Brexit, RTÉ reported.