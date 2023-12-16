Connacht's dismal record in England continues as Saracens run up 55 points

Saracens 55

Connacht 36

A MUCH-IMPROVED performance from Connacht and five tries at the StoneX Stadium was still not enough to prevent another heavy defeat as they slipped to their fourth loss in a row.

But the try bonus point gives them something to play for when the Champions Cup resumes in January, even if it’s qualification for the Challenge Cup.

Head coach Pete Wilkins looked for a response after the record home defeat to Bordeaux Bègles and Connacht delivered it in the opening half when they built up a 17-8 lead after 29 minutes, before Saracens got on top and finished the half strongly with a couple of tries from hooker Jamie George to lead 21-17 at the break.

The concession of nine penalties to four was decisive in Connacht not taking a lead into the break after clearly rattling Saracens with an impressive onslaught.

Connacht recovered well from the concession of an eighth-minute try when a grubber from Owen Farrell, who missed five of eleven kicks off the tee, bounced horribly over Caolin Blade’s head and Argentinian flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez pounced, escaping the clutches of Shayne Bolton and making it to the line when Cian Prendergast was unable to bring him down.

Toby Knight flattens Darragh Murray James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell, who missed all three opening conversions, pulled the first attempt and then Connacht hit back. Captain Jack Carty, recalled for his 200th appearance, drove a penalty from just inside his own half to within five metres of the right corner after they won the penalty in the scrum.

Sarries didn’t contest the lineout and Connacht got their drive perfectly, patiently working their way infield before Bundee Aki squeezed over for his first try for the province since New Year’s Day in 2022. Carty added the extras to lead 7-5 after 14 minutes.

Saracens went to the corners three times without reward in the opening half as Connacht defended superbly, prompting Farrell take the points at the end of the opening quarter, but Connacht hit back and scored again from a penalty to touch after winger Sean Maitland was pinged for going off his feet.

Owen Farrell clashes with Shayne Bolton Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Darragh Murray collected the lineout and again they worked it infield, going through a dozen phases with Aki and Paul Boyle almost making to the line before Blade spotted flanker Andy Christie leaving his pillar position and he sniped over. Carty converted for 14-8 after 26 minutes.

Saracens were clearly rattled and French referee Luc Ramos rightly pinged Farrell for retaliation on Bolton after Carty split the posts with the penalty from 35 metres to lead 17-8 after 29 minutes.

But that was as good as it got for Connacht and as the penalties mounted deep inside their own half, and while Saracens were indecisive, sometimes tapping, other times going to touch, they eventually made them count and hooker George crossed twice to lead 21-17 at the break.

Connacht needed to respond after the restart but it was Saracens who secured the bonus point after 43 minutes when Olly Hartley got in for the first of his brace. Farrell added the extras and then a penalty to push the lead out to 31-17 after 52 minutes.

Sean Maitland and Lucio Cinti got in for tries to make it 43-17 after 57 minutes with Prendergast in the bin before Connacht hit back and salvaged a bonus point.

John Porch couldn't prevent Sean Maitland from scoring James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

JJ Hanrahan was barely on a minute when he escaped a couple of tackles to race in by the posts after superb footwork and handling by Aki and Bolton wide on the right with Maro Itoje in the bin for a high tackle on Boyle.

Hartley hit back for his second try but then a penalty to the right corner delivered a good maul and replacement lock Joe Joyce stretched to score and secure the bonus point with 13 minutes remaining.

And while replacement hooker Theo Dan got in for Saracens’ eighth try, Connacht finished on a high when Hanrahan intercepted and sent Prendergast in under the posts for their fifth try.

Scorers for Saracens:

Tries: George (2), Hartley (2), Gonzalez, Maitland, Cinti, Dan.

George (2), Hartley (2), Gonzalez, Maitland, Cinti, Dan. Cons: Farrell (3 from 8).

Farrell (3 from 8). Pens: Farrell (3 from 3).

Scorers for Connacht:

Tries: Aki, Blade, Hanrahan, Joyce, Prendergast.

Cons: J Carty (2 from 2), JJ Hanrahan (2 from 2).

Pen: Carty (1 from 1).

Saracens: Alex Goode (Tom Parton ‘70); Lucio Cinti, Nick Tompkins, Olly Hartley, Sean Maitland (Alex Lewington ‘59); Owen Farrell (c), Aled Davies (Ivan van Zyl ‘56); Mako Vunipola (Tom West ‘60), Jamie George (Theo Dan ‘56), Alec Clarey (Logoovi’i Mulipola ‘65); Maro Itoje, Theo McFarland; Juan Martin Gonzalez (Toby Knight ‘66), Andy Christie, Billy Vunipola (Hugh Tizard ‘6363).

Connacht: John Porch (Diarmuid Kilgallen ‘60); Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty (c) (JJ Hanrahan ‘60), Caolin Blade (Michael McDonald ‘60); Jordan Duggan (Denis Buckley ‘48), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin ‘60), Jack Aungier (Finlay Bealham ‘48); Darragh Murray, Gavin Thornbury (Joe Joyce ‘48); Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver (Jarrad Butler ‘56), Paul Boyle (Oliver ‘62).

Referee: Luc Ramos (France).

