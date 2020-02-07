Fast track planning permission granted for 741 city centre apartments in new 'Connolly Quarter' development

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has granted fast track planning permission to a new development which will see 741 apartments built in Dublin city centre.

The homes will be built as part of a 23 storey apartment block which is to be located in what is being called the Connolly Quarter, near Connolly Station, on Dublin’s northside. 75 of these homes have been allocated for social housing.

The development will also see the construction of two office buildings along with a hotel, and over 20 retail and other units.

Developers Ballymore said that the project will create over 1,000 direct construction jobs for five years including training and apprenticeships opportunities at all levels.

Its proposal also said the development “will also be the new home to Docklands Boxing Club and St Joseph’s O’Connell Boys GAA Club, where both clubs will have state-of-the-art new facilities”.

The granting of the permission has been welcomed by the Dublin Chamber, which said the “development is absolutely appropriate for the Connolly site, given its location in the heart of the city centre and close proximity to good public transport links”.

Dublin Chamber’s Head of Communications Graeme McQueen said: “The Connolly Quarter development is a perfect example of the kind of smart city planning that is badly needed in Dublin.

“Sites like this, positioned within the heart of the city and close to good public transport connections, are ripe for high density development. There is big demand for accommodation in the centre of Dublin, which this development will help to meet. If we’re serious about reducing congestion and increasing density in Dublin then it is vital that people have the ability to live closer to where they work.”