Connolly’s Red Mills withdraws greyhound sponsorship over 'shocking revelations' about industry

Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance both withdrew their sponsorship earlier this week.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Jul 2019, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 5,883 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4712151

William Hill All England Cup Festival - Newcastle Greyhound Stadium Source: Richard Sellers/PA Images

ANIMAL FEED COMPANY Connolly’s Red Mills has become the latest company to withdraw sponsorship from greyhound races over recent revelations about the industry.

Last month, an RTÉ programme claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance both withdrew their sponsorship of greyhound races over the revelations earlier this week, and in a statement today, Connolly’s Red Mills has announced that it will also cease sponsorship of industry events.

It said:

Following the shocking revelations broadcast by RTE Investigates on June 26th 2019, into certain practices by individuals relating to the treatment of greyhounds, Connolly’s Red Mills has announced that it is to cease its sponsorship of greyhound racing.
It is clear that a number of cruel and unscrupulous practices are being pursued by individuals and the failure of the regulatory bodies in the sector to address these unacceptable activities has led Connolly’s Red Mills to make this decision.

The company added that the welfare of greyhounds was its utmost concern, and said it was “horrified” by the RTE broadcast.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

