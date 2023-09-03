Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Conor Jordan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information from the public about the whereabouts of Conor Jordan, 20, who has been missing from Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, since Sunday 3 September.
Conor is described as being approximately five foot ten inche, with a stocky build.
He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit top, navy bottoms, and black runners.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Togher Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site