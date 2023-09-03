Advertisement

Sunday 3 September 2023
Conor Jordan
# Missing Person
Gardaí issue appeal for missing person Conor Jordan
Conor has been missing from Rathfarnam, Co Dublin, since Sunday.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information from the public about the whereabouts of Conor Jordan, 20, who has been missing from Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, since Sunday 3 September.

Conor is described as being approximately five foot ten inche, with a stocky build.

He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit top, navy bottoms, and black runners.

Conor Jordan Conor Jordan

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Togher Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

