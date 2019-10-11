Case against Conor McGregor adjourned until 1 November at Dublin District Court

A CASE AGAINST MMA star Conor McGregor over an alleged assault on a man at a Dublin pub has been adjourned until 1 November.

McGregor sat at the back of the courtroom at the Dublin District Court during the brief hearing this morning.

The 31-year-old faces a single assault charge under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act over the incident, which carries a maximum sanction of six months in prison upon conviction, a fine of €1,500, or both.

He arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Parkgate Street shortly after 10am, where the case was heard by Judge Marie Keane.

A garda investigation was launched after the alleged incident at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh in April.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault emerged in August and was widely circulated on social media.

Lawyers for McGregor asked for disclosure, including the CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

McGregor was remanded on continuing bail until 1 November.

- With reporting by Christine Bohan