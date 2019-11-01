This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor McGregor due in court this morning over alleged pub assault

The UFC star is facing a single charge of assault over the alleged 6 April incident.

By Press Association Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:24 AM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

UFC FIGHTER CONOR McGregor is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged incident at a pub in Dublin.

The mixed martial arts star is facing a single charge of assault.

Dublin District Court previously heard that the 31-year-old, of Lady Castle, Straffan, Co Kildare, is accused of assaulting Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on 6 April.

CCTV footage from the night emerged last August and had been widely shared on social media.

The judge remanded McGregor on continuing bail at his last hearing and he is expected to either make a plea or contest the charge when he returns to court later today.

