Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegations in US

CONOR MCGREGOR HAS denied that he sexually assaulted a woman in the bathrooms of a basketball arena in Florida following an NBA Finals game last week.

The denial comes after TMZ reported that lawyers for a complainant sent letters to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat alleging serious sexual offences at the Heat’s home ground of Kaseya Center, Florida, on 9 June.

A lawyer for McGregor told The 42 and The Journal: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

Mixed martial arts star McGregor had attended the basketball game as a guest, performing an on-court skit in which he ‘knocked out’ the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, while promoting a product.

The complainant alleges that security staff at the Heat’s home venue helped to separate her from her friend and bring her into a bathroom in which she met McGregor.

She says that she was able to elbow McGregor and escape the bathroom after she had been sexually assaulted.

Through her legal team, she is seeking settlements from McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat.

In a statement, the Heat said: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.” An NBA spokesperson added in a separate statement that the league is “aware of the allegations” and “working with the team to gather more information.”

The UFC, under whose promotional banner McGregor has competed for the past 10 years, said in its own statement: “The organisation is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident.

“UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

The Miami Police Department told TMZ it began investigating the allegations on Sunday.

