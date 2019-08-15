Garda investigation into assault ongoing as CCTV footage allegedly showing Conor McGregor is published in US

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that they are still investigating an assault at a Dublin pub after CCTV of the alleged incident, purporting to show Conor McGregor’s involvement, was published in the US today.

The alleged incident happened at the Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April last.

CCTV footage of the incident, which appears to show the MMA star punching another man, was published on TMZ today.

It was reported in April that McGregor was questioned in relation to the assault and gardaí today confirmed to TheJournal.ie that investigations are ongoing in relation to the incident.

No arrests have been made to date.