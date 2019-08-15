This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Garda investigation into assault ongoing as CCTV footage allegedly showing Conor McGregor is published in US

The incident took place at a pub in Drimnagh in April.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 9:29 PM
20 minutes ago 4,728 Views No Comments
File photo of Conor McGregor
Image: Scott Heavey/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Scott Heavey/PA Wire/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that they are still investigating an assault at a Dublin pub after CCTV of the alleged incident, purporting to show Conor McGregor’s involvement, was published in the US today.

The alleged incident happened at the Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April last.

CCTV footage of the incident, which appears to show the MMA star punching another man, was published on TMZ today.

It was reported in April that McGregor was questioned in relation to the assault and gardaí today confirmed to TheJournal.ie that investigations are ongoing in relation to the incident.

No arrests have been made to date.

