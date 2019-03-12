McGregor charged with 'strong arm robbery and criminal mischief' after alleged altercation with fan

Conor McGregor was charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief yesterday

MMA STAR CONOR McGregor has been charged with “strong arm robbery and criminal mischief” following an alleged altercation with a fan.

McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach shortly after 5am (9am Irish time) yesterday when a 22-year-old man attempted to take a picture of the fighter, the police report said.

Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand and then stomped on it several times.

McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area, the report said. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras set up around the club and the nearby Fontainebleau Hotel.

McGregor was released from custody last night after posting a $12,500 (€11,104) bond.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019 Source: Miami Beach Police /Twitter

A lawyer representing McGregor described the altercation as “minor”.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cellphone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” Samuel J Rabin Jr, the Miami-based lawyer, said in a statement.

“Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

McGregor had recently carried out community service in New York as part of his punishment for attacking a bus carrying fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With reporting by Associated Press and - © AFP 2019

