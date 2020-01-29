This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor McGregor spared prosecution for motoring offences in Dublin

He had been accused of allegedly driving a 192-reg car without a licence or insurance.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 4:08 PM
McGregor pictured at at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Image: Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images

CONOR MCGREGOR HAS been spared prosecution for motoring offences in Dublin.

The mixed martial artist (MMA) star nicknamed The Notorious had been summoned by gardaí to appear at Dublin District Court today.

However, multi-millionaire McGregor, 31, did not attend but his case was struck out.

The ex-two weight champ who won his UFC comeback fight earlier this month in Las Vegas faced Road Traffic Act offences.

He had been accused of allegedly driving a 192-reg car without a licence or insurance and failing to produce a licence or insurance or motor tax to gardaí within 10 days, on 23 August last at Old County Road in Crumlin.

His solicitor Rory Staines told Judge John O’Leary he was aware an application would be made. The prosecuting Garda Anthony Byrne asked for a strikeout.

“Documents were produced before court this morning,” he explained.

Judge O’Leary noted McGregor’s documents were “in order” and struck out the prosecution.

In November, McGregor avoided a jail sentence but he was convicted and fined €1,000 for an unprovoked attack on a man in a Dublin pub.

Desmond Keogh, who was in his 50s from south-west Dublin, had been at the Marble Arch Pub, Benbulben Road, in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April last year when he was punched.

The fighter pleaded guilty and apologised at Dublin District Court on 1 November last.

Keogh was attacked after he had repeatedly turned down shorts of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey which was repeatedly placed, and at one point “slammed” in front of him by the professional fighter.

The victim had received an undisclosed sum of compensation and had already accepted his apology ahead of that court hearing.

The court heard McGregor had 18 other prior convictions from 2018 going back to 2009. The majority were for driving offences such as speeding, holding a phone while driving, driving in a bus lane and documentary offence which resulted in fines.

But he had been given the Probation Act in 2009 for an assault causing harm offence.

Father-of-two, McGregor earned a $30m purse from his loss to former undefeated welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr in 2017.

He was hit with a six-month driving ban and a €1,000 fine at Naas District Court in November 2018 for a speeding offence at Kill, Co Kildare on 11 October 2017.

He appeared at Blanchardstown District Court two years ago, after he pulling up outside a sports car and dressed in a tracksuit. He was fined €400 for speeding on that occasion.

The fighter has also had legal battles in the United States.

In 2018, he reached a plea bargain on charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanour assault and menacing, and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed attacking a bus at a UFC event in New York city in April last year.

He appeared at Brooklyn Criminal Court where he had all felony charges dismissed after entering a plea of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to serve five days’ community service, and to take anger management classes.

Last year, prosecutors in Miami withdrew a robbery and criminal mischief charges against McGregor following an incident in Florida in March. He faced allegations that he had grabbed a fan’s phone and stamped on it, in another episode captured on video footage.

The trial was due to get under-way at Miami-Dade County Criminal on 13 May but the alleged victim dropped his case. He had already settled a civil lawsuit with McGregor.

