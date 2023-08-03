Conor Pass land in Kerry put up for sale for €10 million

LAND AT THE scenic Conor Pass in the west of Kerry has been put up for sale with a guide price of €10 million.

The Conor Pass is an Irish mountain pass in the Dingle Peninsula, that ends close to Dingle town. It is a highly scenic drive and much loved by tourists, hikers, and locals alike.

The sale of the significant land holding has been advertised on the Conor Pass website.

It includes 1,400 acres in total. This includes 400 acres of mature forestry & 1000 acres of mountain grazing land.

“Connor Pass is nestled along side one of Ireland’s most spectacular mountain ranges and is known to millions of tourists as one the most beautiful places to see while in Ireland,” a statement on the website reads.

At the top of Connor Pass there are stunning views that overlook Brandon Bay and the sprawling 1,400 acres which include four lakes, a waterfall, salmon stream and numerous ancient ruins.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Liveline, the owner of the pass, Mike Noonan, confirmed the guide price of €10 million and said it was his wish to keep all the lands together.

“I’m just looking for somebody that wants to keep it together,” Noonan said.

“It would be nice if the Government would look at it as far as a park or anything like that. Because the Irish people should enjoy it. I don’t want to break it up because there are so many hill walkers and everything that enjoy their time there. I would hate to have a person that buys it that is not open to the communities around Dingle. Following on from the announcement of the sale, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne called on the Government to purchase Conor Pass.

Byrne said that the sale “presents a real opportunity for the State to purchase one of our most iconic and scenic locations and embark on a rewilding project”. “In addition to its tourism potential, Conor Pass is also an important ecological asset and I believe that it is essential that we do everything we can to secure its future. Its purchase by Government would provide an opportunity to work with conservationists and develop a plan for the restoration of the land.