Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Poll: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren't provided?

That is a recommendation contained in a new government-commissioned report.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 8:59 AM
37 minutes ago 3,218 Views 14 Comments
Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor commissioned the report.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A NEW GOVERNMENT-commissioned report has recommended that all third-level colleges should be obliged to provide classes on sexual consent for students or risk losing State funding, the Irish Times reported today.

That’s one of the recommendations in the report that was commissioned by Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor. Overall, it outlines steps that should be mandatory for third-level institutions to help create “safer and more respectful campuses”.

Under agreements that would be made, the Higher Education Authority would be able to withhold or deduct funding if a college underperforms in its duties.

So, today we’re asking you: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren’t provided?


Poll Results:


72% No (521)

21% Yes (158)

6% Not sure (44)




Sean Murray
COMMENTS (14)

