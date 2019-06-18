This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Boris Johnson retains firm lead in Conservative leadership race as Dominic Raab eliminated

It comes following a second vote from Conservative MPs this afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 6:14 PM
20 minutes ago 2,999 Views 15 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER BREXIT SECRETARY Dominic Raab has been knocked out of the race to replace Theresa May in Downing Street while Boris Johnson remains the frontrunner in the contest. 

It follows a second round of voting by conservative MPs this afternoon. 

Boris Johnson received the most votes for a second time securing the back off 126 Conservative MPs in today’s secret ballot. 

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt received 46 votes, Environment Secretary Michael Gove received 41, Home Secretary Sajid Javid received 33, and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart received 37.

Stewart, who some say is beginning to mount a credible challenge to Johnson’s campaign, almost doubled his support since the first round when he received 19 votes. 

All 313 Conservative MPs cast their vote for who they think should succeed Theresa May as leader of the party, and consequently take over the role of Prime Minister. 

Candidates needed to receive 33 votes in today’s ballot to remain in the contest and as Dominic Raab received 30 he was eliminated. 

The remaining five candidates will appear in a live BBC debate at 8pm this evening. 

Boris Johnson has been favourite to win the race from the outset and also won the most votes from his party colleagues in the first round of votes last Thursday. 

Johnson secured 114 votes the first time round, leagues ahead of Jeremy Hunt who received 43 votes, and Michael Gove who received 37. 

During a Channel 4 debate last week, Stewart was the only one of the five candidates who appeared on the show to insist he would not support a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson did not attend the debate. 

Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVeigh and Mark Harper were all eliminated during the first round. 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Friday that he was withdrawing from the race after receiving 20 votes in the first round of voting. 

Another round of voting is expected tomorrow, and again on Friday if necessary, with a view to whittling it down to just two candidates. 

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

