This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Foxes and crows may need to be culled to protect ground-nesting birds, study suggests

The Eurasian Curlew is one of the birds at risk in Ireland as three-quarters of ground-nesting bird species face a decline in numbers around Europe.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 6:20 AM
12 minutes ago 343 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154810
Image: Shutterstock/Andrew M. Allport
Image: Shutterstock/Andrew M. Allport

THREE-QUARTERS OF ground-nesting bird species around Europe are facing a decline in numbers, leading to suggestions that predators such as crows and foxes may need to be culled to counter their impact on birds.

Researchers at University College Dublin and the University of Aberdeen have found that 74% of ground-nesting bird species are in decline around the continent.

In Ireland, the rate of decline is at 71%. That figure represents a decrease at three and half times the rate of other species. 

Culling generalist predators such as crows and foxes could offer a means to protect the species around Europe, the study suggests. Its authors found patterns that indicated the decline of ground-nesting bird species were related to a significant presence of the predators.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, UCD associate professor of wildlife conservation and zoonotic epidemiology Dr Barry McMahon said that looking at the trade-off between culling generalist predators like foxes and crows and having creatures which are nearly going extinct in Ireland is a “really, really difficult conversation”.

No one likes to kill stuff. No conservationist goes out and says ‘right, what will we kill today?’ – that’s not what they’re interested in doing. They’re interested in helping creatures that need their help.”

McMahon explained that in the last hundred years, habitats which previously saw co-evolution have been altered in ways that species have not been able to adjust to. 

“It has made them suboptimal in terms of the resources they provide but it has also made them suboptimal in terms of being able to lay eggs, produce young, and be productive to an extent where the role that predation has is amplified, it’s multiplied, because it’s in a habitat that is not suitable to hold numbers of these birds.”

The Eurasian Curlew, the only Irish bird on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, is considered to be one of the species at risk in Ireland.

McMahon said the curlew is a “classic example” of a species which, if its predators are not managed in the short-term, could cease to exist, as it is “hanging on in areas in very very limited numbers”.

He said the curlew would be vulnerable to stochastic extinction, which would mean that a traumatic event to an ecosystem, such as a flood or fire, could wipe out five or six pairs of birds – a number which, in five or ten years, could “conceivably be the Irish population of breeding curlew”.

Related Read

27.09.19 Ireland's Curlew population is 'on brink of extinction', warn conservationists

 “That’s the reason why we would say you need to give these birds a help by losing predators,” McMahon said.

Other recent studies have indicated that domestic cats can have an impact on the decline in ground-nesting bird species.

 “There’s absolutely no doubt that they play a role,” said McMahon. “These are creatures that are not supposed to be in the system. Many cat owners look after cats and they’re very enjoyable pets, but they don’t wear bells and even if they do wear bells, they don’t like it. If you have a cat without a bell, it’s a very very efficient predator.”

Culling, or “lethal predator control”, involves killing a select number of a wild animal to reduce its population size. 

In February, 15 deer were culled in Killarney National Park in Kerry.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said that the cull was necessary to manage the park’s deer population.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the UK, a culling of over 35,000 badgers in 2019 was criticised by animal rights campaigners.

The policy, which was introduced in 2013, is intended to lower bovine-TB in cattle, but campaigners say that more badgers were shot in 2019 than cattle were slaughtered due to contracting bovine-TB.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie