Widow of late Console charity founder given trial date in 2024

THE WIDOW OF the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has been given a trial date in 2024 to face allegations of fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Patricia Kelly (61), of Alexandra Manor, Clane, Co Kildare, is the widow of the charity’s former chief executive, the late Paul Kelly.

She is charged with two counts of fraudulent trading and one count of money laundering on dates between December 2006 and July 2016.

On the first count she is charged that between 6 December 2006 and 31 May 2015, she was knowingly a party to the carrying on of a business – Console Suicide Bereavement Counselling Ltd – for fraudulent purpose; namely the misuse of the company’s property which was intended to be applied to the objectives of the company.

The second count relates to the same charge on dates between 1 June 2015 and 14 July 2016.

Kelly is further charged with one count of money laundering, namely that between 1 September 2010 and 1 July 2016 she concealed the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of property of Console Ltd or behaved or was reckless as to whether or not the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Her case appeared before Justice Patricia Ryan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for mention today.

Justice Ryan set a trial date of 11 January 2024 and remanded Kelly on continuing bail to that date.

At the previous hearing, Kelly’s solicitor told the court that Kelly would be contesting the charges.

