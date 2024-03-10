Fresh appeal for information 30 years on from 'sickening' murder of Belfast police officer

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information on the 30th anniversary of the murder of Constable John Haggan on 10 March 1994.

Constable Haggan, also known as Jackie, was a 33-year-old, married man who lived in Newtownabbey. He had two children and his wife was pregnant when he was murdered.

Haggan was socialising in the members’ bar on the upper floor of the Dunmore Greyhound Stadium on Alexander Park Avenue in north Belfast at around 9.15pm when he was approached from behind by two gunmen.

One of the gunmen shot Haggan in the head from close range. He was shot again as he lay on the floor.

The second gunman warned other customers not to move before firing into the ceiling to cover their getaway.

Police believe the gunmen made their escape in a gold coloured Seat Ibiza car, with a registration of VRM NXI 7341, that was driven by a third accomplice.

They made off towards Alexander Park Avenue before turning left onto Jellicoe Avenue.

The car had been hijacked shortly before 8pm from Stratford Gardens in the Ardoyne area of Belfast and was found at Chichester Court off the Antrim Road by a local police patrol just before 11.30pm.

Constable John Haggan PSNI PSNI

“This was a sickening attack on a family man who was out socialising with his wife and friends. Murdered in cold blood for no other reason than being a police officer providing a service to the local community and local people of east Belfast where he had been stationed for 12 years,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Byrne said.

“This is in stark contrast to the terrorists responsible for his brutal murder,” Byrne said.

“Thirty years have now passed since Jackie was murdered and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now,” the Detective Chief Inspector added.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the stadium that evening either before or after the murder. Did you see the gunmen before or after the attack? Do you know who these individuals were? Did you see them make their escape after the attack? Did you see the gold coloured Seat Ibiza car in the vicinity of the stadium or being abandoned in Chichester Court?” Byrne said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk.

You can also submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.