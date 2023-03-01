Search for Constance Marten’s baby ends in tragedy as remains found

A MAJOR SEARCH for the missing two-month-old child of a British aristocrat and her partner has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, told reporters that remains were found in a wooded area.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday in Brighton after avoiding police for more than seven weeks but were without their child.

They refused to tell police where the baby was, sparking a massive hunt across a wide area of the Sussex countryside.

More than 200 officers and specialist search teams scoured the area around Stanmer Villas where the couple were finally caught after a tip-off from a member of the public.

They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The couple remain in custody after police were granted a 36-hour custody extension by Brighton magistrates.

Speaking to reporters at Sussex Police headquarters on Wednesday evening, Detective Superintendent Basford said: “It is my very sad duty to update this afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance and Mark Gordon were arrested discovered the remains of a baby.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

“This is an outcome that myself and that many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen.

“I recognise the impact this news will have on many people who have been following this story closely and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.”

The lengthy police search for Marten (35) and Gordon (48) began on January 5 when their car was found on fire abandoned next to the M61 in Bolton.

They used taxis to first travel to Liverpool, then Harwich in Essex, and on to east London, before arriving in Sussex on January 8.

The couple avoided detection by only making payments in cash, hiding their faces on CCTV and often moving around at night or in the early hours of the morning.