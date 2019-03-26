Four-year time limit on divorce to be removed from Constitution if referendum passed

THE CABINET WILL today agree on the wording on what is being proposed to the Irish electorate in the upcoming referendum on divorce, which will see the removal of the four-year minimum living apart period from the Constitution if passed.

Ministers will today discuss the amendments to be proposed in the referendum – which is due to take place on the same day as the local and European elections on 24 May.

If the referendum is passed, the government would introduce primary legislation on the time period before you can get a divorce, rather than having it in the Constitution which must be put to a public vote when changes are proposed.

Under the current system, married couples need to have lived apart for at least four years during the previous five years.

The new proposals would see that reduced to just two years, with the Oireachtas providing the legislation for this.

Other aspects of divorce – such as only a court may grant a divorce, that there is no prospect of reconciliation, and that there will be proper provision for spouses and children – would continue as part of the Constitution.

The other aspect of the Constitution that will change if the referendum is passed relates to the recognition of foreign divorces.

It’s understood the government replace the current text with a “modern, readily-understandable provision”, which would allow the Oireachtas to legislate for the recognition of divorces granted by another State.

Cabinet first approved the holding of the referendum in December of last year.

