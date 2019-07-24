Construction commences on new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin

Artist's impression of the Coastal Way Source: Fingal County Council

CONSTRUCTION HAS COMMENCED on a new 1.8km walking and cycling greenway in north Dublin which will link Baldoyle and Portmarnock.

The proposed greenway is located in the Racecourse Park and will allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel through the park parallel to the Coast Road, linking Baldoyle with Portmarnock.

Murphy International was awarded the €2.5 million contract for the construction of the greenway earlier this month by Fingal County Council.

“I am delighted to see work commence on this pedestrian and cycling greenway in this spectacular coastal setting,” Mayor of Fingal Councillor Eoghan O’Brien said.

“The outdoor active lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular and I can see this greenway becoming a very popular, safe and enjoyable resource for the local community as well as visitors and commuters.”

Construction commenced on the proposed greenway today Source: Fingal County Council

Fingal County Council interim chief executive Ann Marie Farrelly said she welcomes the commencement of construction.

“The route has been designed taking account of the coastal setting so visitors and residents alike can enjoy Fingal’s incredible coastline and natural landscape,” Farrelly said.

The Baldoyle to Portmarnock route is the first phase of a major initiative to provide a greenway along the entire coastline of Fingal.

The scheme is co-funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is due to be completed by the end of October 2019.

Further phases of this project are currently progressing through the planning and design process.