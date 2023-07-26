Advertisement

Wednesday 26 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
WABC/PA Emergency services battle a crane fire in Manhattan, New York
# Manhattan
Tall construction crane catches fire in New York City and crashes into street
The arm of the crane hit a building as it fell to the street in Manhattan.
52 minutes ago

A TALL CONSTRUCTION crane caught fire in the Manhattan of New York City this morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the cab of the crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street.

The crane’s arm grazed the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8am local time (1pm Irish time).

Firefighters stationed on the roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze.

Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

Press Association
