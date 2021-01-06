Construction Industry Federation: 'Essential projects' will continue under new Covid-19 restrictions

THE HEAD OF the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has insisted that essential projects will not be impacted by new Covid-19 restrictions set to be announced today.

Tom Parlon claimed that he has been given assurances by a government minister that work on such projects will be allowed to continue under new public health guidelines.

Cabinet is meeting today to sign off on the new restrictions, which are expected to see the majority of construction sites close.

Only limited sites involved in the construction of social housing, schools and certain other projects are expected to remain open.

“Infrastructure like water [and] health projects will continue, education projects will continue, and clearly the big IT, pharma projects and so on,” Parlon told Newstalk Breakfast.

He also hit back at suggestions that construction sites could be unsafe for workers.

“Sites have been exceptionally managed, and the degree of effort put in, both by workers and by site owners… has been absolutely massive,” he said.

The full Cabinet is meeting today to finalise the measures and sign-off on the new rules, with an announcement is expected later today, following the meeting of the Cabinet’s sub-committee on Covid-19 yesterday.

It’s understood a number of ministers believe the entire construction industry should remain open.

Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stressed the importance of the construction sector to the economy.

“From an employment point of view alone, I do believe that keeping construction open will be a very important part of how we can help our economy recover as we move through the year,” he said.

“But we’ll have to hear from NPHET in terms of what could be the consequences of doing that.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, developer Michael O’Flynn claimed that “no other country in Europe has stopped construction” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, bar Italy as it first grappled with the virus in the spring.

“It is seen as something that can operate… There has to be a logic, a consistency of approach here. We are doing it safely, we are doing it differently, as we should.”

Contains reporting from Christina Finn.