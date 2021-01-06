#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

Construction Industry Federation: 'Essential projects' will continue under new Covid-19 restrictions

The head of the group says he has been given assurances from a minister that some projects will continue.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 12:00 PM
8 minutes ago 1,679 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317380
Image: Shutterstock/CHAIYA
Image: Shutterstock/CHAIYA

THE HEAD OF the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has insisted that essential projects will not be impacted by new Covid-19 restrictions set to be announced today.

Tom Parlon claimed that he has been given assurances by a government minister that work on such projects will be allowed to continue under new public health guidelines.

Cabinet is meeting today to sign off on the new restrictions, which are expected to see the majority of construction sites close.

Only limited sites involved in the construction of social housing, schools and certain other projects are expected to remain open.

“Infrastructure like water [and] health projects will continue, education projects will continue, and clearly the big IT, pharma projects and so on,” Parlon told Newstalk Breakfast.

He also hit back at suggestions that construction sites could be unsafe for workers.

“Sites have been exceptionally managed, and the degree of effort put in, both by workers and by site owners… has been absolutely massive,” he said.

The full Cabinet is meeting today to finalise the measures and sign-off on the new rules, with an announcement is expected later today, following the meeting of the Cabinet’s sub-committee on Covid-19 yesterday.

It’s understood a number of ministers believe the entire construction industry should remain open.

Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stressed the importance of the construction sector to the economy. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“From an employment point of view alone, I do believe that keeping construction open will be a very important part of how we can help our economy recover as we move through the year,” he said.

“But we’ll have to hear from NPHET in terms of what could be the consequences of doing that.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, developer Michael O’Flynn claimed that “no other country in Europe has stopped construction” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, bar Italy as it first grappled with the virus in the spring.

“It is seen as something that can operate… There has to be a logic, a consistency of approach here. We are doing it safely, we are doing it differently, as we should.”

Contains reporting from Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie