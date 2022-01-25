#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 25 January 2022
Cabinet to discuss approval of O'Devaney Gardens redevelopment

The scheme is made up of 1,047 apartments and houses in inner city Dublin.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 6:30 AM
Image: Bartra
Image: Bartra

CABINET WILL TODAY discuss the approval of the development of 1,047 apartments and houses at the O’Devaney Gardens site in Dublin, with construction starting in the second quarter of this year. 

As part of a deal struck between Bartra and Dublin City Council, just over half of the redevelopment scheme is to be made up of social and affordable homes.

The scheme would comprise of 1,047 residential units across 10 apartment blocks made up of 1,024 apartments and 23 houses with the site located in the north west inner city, adjoining the residential area of Stoneybatter. 

The breakdown of the housing is 30% social housing, 22% affordable and 48% private housing.

A memo will go to Cabinet today to discuss approval of the development, with homes to possibly begin construction in the second quarter of this year. 

The long-anticipated redevelopment plan faced a delay last November after the developers, Richard Barrett’s Bartra ODG Ltd, instituted High Court judicial review proceedings against a condition attached to the An Bord Pleanála decision giving the 14-storey project the green light.

The scheme was the first Strategic Housing Development scheme where the appeals board included a condition locking out investment funds from purchasing residential units and restricting the sale to individual purchasers. 

It was agreed that DCC would work with Bartra to reserve some of the private homes for sale to an Approved Housing Body to use for cost-rental housing. 

Bartra agreed to enter into an option agreement with the council where the council or its nominee can purchase some or all of the private homes for cost-rental. 

