Minister says attack on construction workers in Navan is 'not acceptable'

A VIDEO BEING circulated on social media that appears to show an attack on two construction workers in Navan, Co Meath has been criticised by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The event occurred on Wednesday on Trimgate Street in Navan town, shortly before 4pm. CCTV footage of the altercation has subsequently surfaced of the altercation, which gardaí are making ongoing enquiries into.

Questioned by The Journal on the incident today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that she had seen the video and thinks the behaviour is “not acceptable” and that a “huge amount” of work is happening to crack down on these events.

“I’ve met with, over the last number of weeks, businesses right across the town of Navan and I’ve met elected representatives, I’ve met with the local authority and I engage regularly with the local gardaí,” McEntee said.

In the video, two men are seen walking by two construction workers when a verbal altercation begins, which turns physical soon after.

The minister said her work includes looking at “the wider societal issues” as well as ensuring greater investment and support for gardaí who are responding to these types of incidents.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said anyone with any information about the incident in question is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn