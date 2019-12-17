This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Enough is enough': 94% of IMO consultants and doctors vote for industrial action

The IMO said its key demand is an end to the “unjustifiable pay inequality” faced by consultants.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 9:04 PM
11 minutes ago 728 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4938655
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/lenetstan
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/lenetstan

CONSULTANT AND NON-CONSULTANT hospital doctors who are members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have voted in favour of industrial action.

This is the first time that consultants and NCHDs have voted together for industrial action, which is likely to take place early in the new year.

The final vote in the ballot was 94% in favour of industrial action with 6% opposed.

The IMO’s key demand is an end to the “unjustifiable pay inequality faced by consultants which is based solely on when they were appointed and is leading to us being unable to recruit consultants to our health services”, a statement issued this evening said.

Dr Matthew Sadlier, former President of the IMO and a member of its Consultants’ Committee, said every option other than industrial action has been exhausted. 

“This pay issue is the single biggest obstacle to the functioning of our health services and providing care to our patients.

The message from doctors is clear: enough is enough. We do not want to strike but we cannot stand by any longer and watch as our health service is hollowed out and doctors are left to pick up the pieces yet again.

Sadlier noted that the vote is “an unprecedented step but also an unprecedented situation”, adding that there are “unacceptable” trolley numbers and waiting lists, and 540 empty consultant posts nationwide.

‘Nobody wants to see hospitals close’

Dr Anthony O’Connor, a member of the IMO Consultants’ Committee, stated that patient welfare is still doctors’ main priority.

As such we will not take industrial action over the Christmas and New Year period when our inadequate health service will be buckling under the winter strain with too few doctors to treat patients.

O’Connor said the IMO wants the government “to come to the table and engage with us so this action does not have to proceed and patients can be confident that the crisis in our health service is being addressed”.

Related Read

07.11.19 Doctors to vote on taking industrial action over pay for consultants

“Nobody wants to see hospitals close, but this is what will happen if the government continues to sit on its hands and turn a blind eye to this devastating crisis,” he added.

Last month the Department of Health and the HSE said they remained committed to “ongoing dialogue” with the IMO in a bid to avoid industrial action.  

A department spokesperson said at the time that any industrial action by consultants and NCHDs “would have a very negative impact on the delivery of health services”.

“This would also potentially be timed to coincide with very busy times in our hospitals,” they added.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie