Consumer watchdog warns about hand sanitisers and other products that 'are not fit for purpose'

The consumer watchdog said they are assessing and monitoring products on sale to the public.

The consumer watchdog said they are assessing and monitoring products on sale to the public.

THE CONSUMER WATCHDOG has said it is concerned that some products, such as hand sanitisers, are being sold that are “not fit for purpose”.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) today issued a warning to consumers in relation to a website that is selling products in Ireland called www.whatadeal.ie.

The CCPC has said it is concerned around the information being provided to customers on the website, which sells hand sanitiser products. The CCPC said it is closely monitoring the activities of the website and encouraging any consumer that encounters misleading practices or experiences difficulties with the seller or any other trader to contact the watchdog.

A senior government official said today the watchdog does have concerns about the advertising of products that “are not fit for purpose”.

“We’re asking the public to be mindful of that and they are looking into certain cases already,” they said.

While the vast majority of businesses act in good faith, the CCPC said that in the current circumstances the organisation has become concerned that a small minority of traders may engage in commercial practices “which are damaging to consumers, particularly vulnerable consumers”.

The CCPC said it is “actively monitoring” websites to check compliance with consumer protection law, including commercial practices which are misleading, or businesses who are failing to provide consumers with their rights under the Consumer Rights Directive.

“Where we identify issues, we will take appropriate action to protect consumers. This warning is part of our ongoing activity in this area,” it said.