Monday 2 December, 2019
Contactless charity donations were introduced around Dublin today

The move will allow people to instantly donate to Focus Ireland, the ISPCC and Little Blue Heroes.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 2 Dec 2019, 5:47 PM
10 minutes ago 480 Views No Comments
bus-2 Dublin Town's Richard Guiney and Visa's Philip Konopik launching the ‘Tap to Give for Good’ partnership. Source: Photocall Ireland

THE SEASON OF giving will be more seamless than ever in Dublin this Christmas as a range of businesses have banded together to bring contactless charity donations to the city centre.

The ‘Tap to Give for Good’ initiative was launched today and sees contactless donation devices installed in 20 businesses around the city.

The move will allow people to instantly donate to Focus Ireland, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) and Little Blue Heroes, a garda charity that helps children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Donations start at €3 and can be increased to €5, €10 or €20 if the donator wishes. All money raised through the devices will go directly to the charities.

The charity drive will also see a Christmas Bus visit Dublin city centre every weekend before Christmas.

The festive open top bus features a Christmas tree forest and will give people the opportunity to wrap presents for the charities to give to children at a ‘Christmas Elves’ workshop.

bus-1 Source: Photocall Ireland

The bus will alternate daily between Stephen’s Green and O’Connell Street every weekend.

The initiative is organised by DublinTown and the business group’s CEO Richard Guiney said that it hopes to raise much-needed funds for deserving family and children charities.

“Irish people have an unrivalled reputation for generosity, and at a time characterised by the act of giving, DublinTown wants to make it easier and more fun to give than ever before,” Guiney said.

Contactless charity donations are becoming increasingly popular with Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Simon Community introducing them in recent years.

New figures from the Banking & Payments Federation show that Irish consumers now make almost 1.5 million contactless payments a day.

