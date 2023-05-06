Advertisement

Saturday 6 May 2023
Contactless payments on buses to be trialled from the end of May
The project is said to be at an “advanced stage”.
14 minutes ago

CONTACTLESS AND PHONE payments on buses are set to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme before the end of the month.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that implementing contactless payments on public transport is a “priority” for him.

Former Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne had previously indicated that people would be able to use contactless payments before the end of 2023.

A spokesperson for Ryan confirmed that a pilot project to introduce the measure is at an “advanced stage” and is set to be rolled out on some services before the end of the month.

“All going well, installation on the buses will be ready for the pilot to start by the end of May,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that testing on the pilot system will be carried out next week, including security tests.

These pilot schemes are set to take place on some of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) serviced, including Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus.

Digital payment options on public transport, which allow people to tap their phones, smartwatches or debit cards, are available in other countries. In London, contactless payments for tube services have been available since 2014.

Ryan has said previously that a large increase in the number of rural services that accept Leap Cards has been seen in recent months, as well as over 80,000 Young Adult Leap Cards being issued.

The Transport Minister said last year that Dublin Bus’ IT system was old and “creaking” and that it needed be replaced entirely.

“It’s an older system, and it needs to be replaced and modernised,” Ryan said, adding that the National Transport Authority were “committed” to investing as much as they can into a new IT system.

