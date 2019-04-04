Almost 3 million contraband cigarettes seized from property in Kildare

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized almost 3 million smuggled cigarettes following a search of a premises in Kildare today.
The 2.9 million cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, originated in Belarus and had a retail value of over €1.6 million, which would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1.3 million.
The seizure was made during an operation conducted as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.
A man in his 60s was questioned and investigations into the seizure are ongoing with a view to prosecution.
Meanwhile, another intelligence-led operation today led to the seizure of approximately 500 grams of herbal cannabis with a potential street value of €10,000 following a search of a house in Coolock, north Dublin.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s customs service, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Coolock, and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
A 22-year-old man was arrested by gardaí and is being detained at Lucan Garda Station under provisions of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.
