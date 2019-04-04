This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Almost 3 million contraband cigarettes seized from property in Kildare

The cigarettes would have represented a loss to the Exchequer of €1.3 million.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:17 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4577609
Image: Shutterstock/fongbeerredhot
Image: Shutterstock/fongbeerredhot

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized almost 3 million smuggled cigarettes following a search of a premises in Kildare today.

The 2.9 million cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, originated in Belarus and had a retail value of over €1.6 million, which would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1.3 million.

The seizure was made during an operation conducted as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

A man in his 60s was questioned and investigations into the seizure are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Meanwhile, another intelligence-led operation today led to the seizure of approximately 500 grams of herbal cannabis with a potential street value of €10,000 following a search of a house in Coolock, north Dublin.

04-04-2019 - Dublin Cannabis Cannabis seized in Coolock earlier today Source: Revenue

The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s customs service, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Coolock, and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by gardaí and is being detained at Lucan Garda Station under provisions of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

