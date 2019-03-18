This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána

The Office of Government Procurement is also awarding a tender worth €3.3 million for footwear for the Defence Forces.

By Sean Murray Monday 18 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
31 minutes ago 4,680 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4538733
File photo. A garda's shoes.
Image: Shutterstock/EML
File photo. A garda's shoes.
File photo. A garda's shoes.
Image: Shutterstock/EML

THE GOVERNMENT HAS issued an invitation to tender worth almost €5 million for the supply of footwear to An Garda Síochána and the Irish Defence Forces.

The contract requires the supply of shoes “in all stock sizes to both male and female members” of the gardaí and Defence Forces.

The estimated value of the tender for footwear for the gardaí is €2.5 million, with €3.3 million earmarked for footwear for the Defence Forces.

The duration of the contract is three years, with the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

After recent Budget provisions for an extra 800 gardaí, it is expected that there will be around 14,000 serving gardaí within the coming years. 

The cost of the footwear, then, comes to around €180 per garda over the course of this contract.

In order to be awarded the contract, tenderers must submit two samples in sizes 9 and 10. 

The gardaí require two types of footwear – a lightweight operational safety boot and a lightweight operational safety shoe. 

There are no fewer than 38 specifications that these shoes must meet – including the type of leather used, padding foams, inner lining, heel grip and the laces used.

Examples are also given of what the shoes may look like when finished.

operational shoe Source: An Garda Síochána

safety boot Source: An Garda Síochána

As of 31 January, meanwhile, there were 8,921 Defence Forces in Ireland. The requirements for footwear for the Defence Forces, however, are more extensive than that of the gardaí.

This includes flame retardant safety boots, flying boots for Air Corps members, and lightweight shoes for artillery units. 

Over the course of the contract, it works out at just under €370 per member. 

flame retardant An example provided of the flame retardant shoe Source: Defence Forces

Within the tender documents, potential suppliers are also advised to consider any “Brexit considerations” in their proposals.

“Tenderers must provide as part of their proposed business plan a methodology demonstrating in a clear and comprehensive manner how they propose to deal with the different possibilities of the Brexit outcome,” the documents note. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body found in search for missing mother-of-three in Louth
    210,442  92
    2
    		'Every parent's worst nightmare': Three teenagers die after reports of crush at Tyrone hotel disco
    151,146  36
    3
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    96,922  67
    Fora
    1
    		Offbeat Donut has secretly franchised in Prague - and is plotting more Irish stores
    450  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    134  0
    3
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    90  0
    The42
    1
    		Paddy Barnes will 'probably retire' after suffering shock defeat in US debut war
    69,814  16
    2
    		Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship after brilliant performance in Florida
    46,137  81
    3
    		'He's always been a fighter' - Clubmates in awe of Cork All-Ireland winner battling cancer for a third time
    38,703  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		ITV have responded to backlash following the death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis
    6,669  0
    2
    		'I’m scared that I’m going to get found out': Derry Girls' Erin is all too familiar with Imposter Syndrome
    6,648  0
    3
    		Is it just me that agonises over the 'outside' mirror in fitting rooms?
    4,090  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    CHICAGO
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie