Controlled explosion carried out at Scottish polling station

A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION has taken place at a Scottish polling station this morning, before the polls opened at 7am.

A community room in the Glen Tower flats in Motherwell was due to be used as a polling station. The local authority announced at 6.30am that it was to be moved to Knowetop Primary School on Knowetop Avenue because of “an ongoing police incident”.

Local media are reporting that a man has been arrested this afternoon in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said that officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am today.

“A cordon was placed around the building and residents within the cordon were evacuated for safety reasons. Police liaised with Explosive Ordnance Device staff to examine the item and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

“It was to found to be a non-viable device,” he said. The evacuation has also ended.