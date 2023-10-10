Advertisement

Niall Carson The explosion was carried out by Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts in the Defence Forces.
# Dublin
Controlled explosion on Sandymount Beach after historical device discovered
Two separate requests for assistance were received from the Defence Forces.
1 hour ago

A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION took place today on Sandymount Beach after a historical device was discovered in the sand.

It came during an operation by the Defences Forces in Dublin today following a security alert.

It is understood that a device “historical in nature” was found.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they were alerted to the discovery of a device at a premises on the Pigeon House Road this afternoon.

“The services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out,” they said.

sandymount-controlled-explosion Niall Carson An army sapper prepares for a controlled explosion of a suspect package on Sandymount Strand. Niall Carson

An Irish Defence Forces spokesperson said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts were tasked to both Ringsend and Dundrum, for two incidents during which historical devices had been found.

“This was in response to two separate requests for assistance from An Garda Siochana,” they said.

“In both cases historical ammunition had been found. All munitions have been disposed of, with the historical munition found at Ringsend being countermined at the scene.

“All EOD personnel have now returned to base.”

Press Association
